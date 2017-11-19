Warm end to the weekend carries over into Monday

Sunday was a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures back above average in the 50s for many of us.



Lows overnight will be near average in the mid 20s with clear skies continuing into Monday.



We will have a little more cloud cover in the afternoon hours but that won't prevent temperatures from pushing into the upper 50s.



A cold front moves through Monday night and though we stay dry it will push our temperatures down quite a bit.



Tuesday we will struggle to the mid 30s with gusty northwest winds in place.



We stay a little cool on Wednesday but warmer temperatures return for the holiday.



Thanksgiving travel should be no problem with partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday.



By Friday we may be pushing 60 degrees for our high! Another dry front will cool us back into the 40s for the weekend but dry conditions stay in place.