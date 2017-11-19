Eight DV seniors play final state volleyball game

The Dakota Valley volleyball team was swept by Sioux Falls Christian twice in the regular season.



The Panthers almost flipped the script in Saturday's Class A state final, but fell just short of a championship in a 3-2 loss.

DV won two of the first three sets, pushing Christian to the wall. But the Chargers won set four 25-15, and then eeked out a 15-13 win in the decisive fifth set.



It was heartbreak for Dakota Valley, and the end of the line for eight seniors that made four straight state tournaments.

"It was definitely a roller coaster of a game," said senior Meredith Lammers. "The first game they definitely had us, the second game, we had them, third game, they had us. That's just what happens when two good teams play each other."

"It's been a long ride," said senior Elizabeth Lammers. "I think that was our fourth loss, so it's kind of hard to take in since it was our last game, but they're a good team. I would lose to that team any day."

Dakota Valley finishes 26-4.