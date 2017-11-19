Eight DV seniors play final state volleyball game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Eight DV seniors play final state volleyball game

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Dakota Valley fell to Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday, 3-2. Dakota Valley fell to Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday, 3-2.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

The Dakota Valley volleyball team was swept by Sioux Falls Christian twice in the regular season.
    
The Panthers almost flipped the script in Saturday's Class A state final, but fell just short of a championship in a 3-2 loss.

DV won two of the first three sets, pushing Christian to the wall. But the Chargers won set four 25-15, and then eeked out a 15-13 win in the decisive fifth set.
    
It was heartbreak for Dakota Valley, and the end of the line for eight seniors that made four straight state tournaments.

"It was definitely a roller coaster of a game," said senior Meredith Lammers. "The first game they definitely had us, the second game, we had them, third game, they had us. That's just what happens when two good teams play each other."

"It's been a long ride," said senior Elizabeth Lammers. "I think that was our fourth loss, so it's kind of hard to take in since it was our last game, but they're a good team. I would lose to that team any day."

Dakota Valley finishes 26-4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.