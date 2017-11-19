Iowa offense blitzed by Purdue

Eighteen Iowa seniors closed their careers at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, but it was a rough ending for the Hawkeyes, dropping a 24-15 decision to Purdue.

If you're looking to break down Iowa's offensive effort, it's hard to tell where to start.

The Hawkeyes got blitzed in the trenches, as Purdue had 10 tackles for loss, and registered six sacks.



Iowa committed a pair of turnovers, but even when they had the ball, they didn't seem to know what to do with it.



Iowa averaged 2.2 yards per rush, and four different Hawkeye receivers dropped passes.

"We didn't execute well enough in any of those three phases," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "The cause, I'm not sure I'm smart enough to know that, but we're going to have to try and find a way to remedy that, at least, and play more sound, consistent football."

"They played really well all day," said sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley. "They just played a lot harder than we did."

Iowa goes to Nebraska for the Heroes Game on Friday. The Cornhuskers are 4-7 and lost their third-straight game on Saturday.