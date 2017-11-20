The Georgia Dome was imploded this morning a little more than 25 years after opening

The Georgia Dome is no more. Officials scheduled the building to be imploded early Monday morning.

The timed explosions went off without a hitch and the Georgia Dome was imploded shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Smoke and other soot billowed into the air and just like that - the Georgia Dome was demolished.

The Georgia Dome was completed in 1992, and was home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons until this year.

The building has a storied past - hosting the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four.

A hotel, parking and green space will take the place where the Georgia Dome stood.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium which stands right next to the Georgia Dome is now the home to Atlanta's NFL team.