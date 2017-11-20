Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade route and events

The 2017 Holiday Lighted Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on 4th and Iowa Streets and goes down 4th Street Monday.

Businesses, organizations and service groups in the Siouxland community will participate in the parade.

Downtown for the Holidays events:

The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum at 623 Pearl Street is offering free admission from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the donation of hand warmers or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter.

Evolve Yoga & Wellness at 411 Pearl Street will have free hot chocolate from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Sioux City Public Museum at 607 4th Street will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Once Santa arrives outside the Sioux City Public Museum, he will help us light the tree and decorations.

Santa's House opens at 409 Nebraska Street at 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Children can present Santa with their wish list and warm up with some hot chocolate and cookies.

Santa’s House will be open Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. from November 25 through December 21.

Festival of Trees will be starting their season in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium at 600 4th Street with the bell choir and dance performances from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trees are on display through November 30 with the anticipated tree auction taking place that evening at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s auction will go to the Community Action Agency’s Welcome Home Shelter.

