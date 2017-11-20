"The Voice" begins its live rounds tonight, with this season's top 12 artists competing for the final prize

"The Voice" goes live tonight, with 12 finalists from four teams competing for the big prize.

"I think cried for about two hours last night, just thinking about the opportunity," said Janice Freeman.

The four coaches each bring a trio of artists into the live rounds, with viewer votes determining who moves forward.

Part of earning votes could come down to choosing the right song, and for some that means taking a risk tonight.



"The Voice" is on NBC and KTIV at 7 p.m. See a "What's on" here.

