Update: Names released in fatal crash in Yankton County

A crash near Lesterville, South Dakota killed one person and seriously injured another

The Highway Patrol says a minivan went out of control on a gravel road north of Lesterville about 1 a.m. Friday, and rolled in the ditch. Twenty-four-year-old male passenger Carlos Ramirez, of Freeman, died at the scene. The driver suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. He's identified as Michael Dossett, 31, of Rapid City.