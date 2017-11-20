Update: Names released in fatal crash in Yankton County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Update: Names released in fatal crash in Yankton County

LESTERVILLE, SD (AP) -

A crash in Yankton county killed one person and seriously injured another.

The Highway Patrol says a minivan went out of control on a gravel road north of Lesterville about 1 a.m. Friday, and rolled in the ditch. Twenty-four-year-old male passenger Carlos Ramirez, of Freeman, died at the scene. The driver suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.  He's identified as Michael Dossett, 31, of Rapid City.

