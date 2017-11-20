NTSB cites broken rail in 2015 derailment in southeast South Dak - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NTSB cites broken rail in 2015 derailment in southeast South Dakota

Posted:
LESTERVILLE, SD (AP) -

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined a broken rail probably caused the derailment of a train carrying ethanol two years ago in southern South Dakota.

The NTSB report says BNSF Railway's decision to defer track maintenance and operate trains carrying flammable cargo likely caused the derailment and fire that cause more than $1 million damage. Nearly 50,000 gallons of denatured fuel ethanol was spilled and caught fire. No one was hurt. The NTSB says also contributing to the accident was the Federal Railroad Administration's track maintenance regulation that allowed hazardous flammable unit trains to operate on a track that was reclassified to a lower standard.

Seven cars of the BNSF train derailed Sept. 19, 2015, west of Lesterville. A BNSF Railway spokeswoman says she had not yet seen the report, but would respond later.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.