Mild start to the holiday workweek

After a beautiful Sunday, we'll see even more sunshine today and feel more warmth! Highs look to surge upward toward 60° later on this afternoon with our northeastern Siouxland neighborhoods rounding out in the mid 50s. Some of our NE towns may climb toward the mid 60s. A cold front will be moving in later tonight and this will really cool us down drastically for Tuesday. Our high temp for the day will be at midnight on Tuesday with afternoon highs likely in the upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Make sure you bundle up out there. Another warm front then starts to lift in and by Thursday we'll be back in the 40s and 50s. Thanksgiving travel is looking dry with mostly sunny skies expected so there shouldn't be any headaches out there on the roadways. By Friday, temperatures will be even warmer, with 50s and 60s on tap across the KTIV Viewing Area. A dry, cool front looks to move in later in the day and this will drop us back down into the 40s Saturday and Sunday with 50s west and lower 40s north and east. The roller-coaster of highs continues into Monday with temperatures climbing back toward 60° yet again. Sunshine will prevail right into next week with mostly to partly sunny skies in store.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer