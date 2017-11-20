Black Friday continues to evolve

To shop or not?

Retail experts say the shopping holiday known as Black Friday isn't dead...it's just evolving.

Generation Z and Millennials are poised to rule at the register this holiday season.

A survey by the National Retail Federation finds nearly half of all 18-34-year-olds planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year...maybe enough to help save Black Friday.

"What we're seeing with Black Friday is that it's changing, it's certainly not dead!" says RetailMeNot's Sara Skirboll.

That's because retailers are treating Black Friday and Cyber Monday as month-long, not just one-day, events, offering deals to all ages, but not necessarily on all purchases.

Skirboll says some are best bought after the holidays.

"Jewelry and fitness gear will actually see their deepest discounts of the year starting in January," she notes.

This Friday, though, remains the best day to buy electronics.

