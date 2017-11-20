AMBER Alert for 12-year-old girl canceled

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has canceled the AMBER Alert.



Both 12-year-old Beyonce Carrasco and her alleged abductor, 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. have been located in Des Moines following a traffic stop on Interstate 235.



Denison Police said Carrasco was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. Monday and the AMBER Alert was issued shortly after 1 p.m.



Des Moines Police have stopped the car connected to an Amber Alert out of Denison on I-235 near Euclid Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q7rwg39KiB — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) November 20, 2017



Denison Police issued an AMBER Alert for 12-year-old Beyonce Carrasco.



According to the Alert, Carrasco was taken by a 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr.



The Denison Police Department says the suspect, Penaflor, Jr., is described as 5'4", weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Carrasco is described as 5'2", weighing 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Police say the two are in a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with Iowa License Plate EYB-982.



Investigators say Carrasco was abducted at 3:30 on Monday morning.



If you have any information, call 911or 712-263-3195.