Much colder weather moves in for Tuesday

It was a beautiful start to the workweek with highs well above average in the 50s.

We will not be seeing a repeat performance on Tuesday.

A cold front moves in tonight switching our winds to the northwest and getting stronger as the night goes along.

Our temperatures won't move much on Tuesday as we'll start off our morning in the upper 20s and then only top out in the low 30s.

Temperatures will really cool by Wednesday morning when lows will be in the mid teens.

We will, however, begin a warming trend as highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s.

That warming continues on Thanksgiving with highs near 50 and Friday could give us highs near 60 degrees.

We will see some cooling this weekend when highs go back down into the 40s.

We continue with a dry 7-day forecast at this point so if you're traveling in Siouxland for the Thanksgiving holiday you should be looking good!