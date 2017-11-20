More Iowans expected to travel this Thanksgiving than in years past

The Iowa State Patrol expects more Iowans will be hitting the road this Thanksgiving than in the past years.

The reason? National gas prices are lower this holiday season than they have been in recent years.

But those extra motorists could add more danger to what is already considered one of the deadliest times of the year.

"Last year we had five fatalities across our state during this time and of course we want to make sure that people recognize that this is a time for people to get together and enjoy that family time and we don't want a fatality or a serious accident to disrupt that. Thanksgiving is traditionally a very deadly holiday across our state," says Iowa State Trooper, John Farley.

Trooper John Farley says the Thanksgiving holiday is as deadly as the Fourth of July holiday for travelers.

But, he says there are few things you can do to remain safe while out on the roads.

"Well, first and foremost, of course, is make sure that you know the weather not only where you're at but, of course, your destination if you're traveling a good distance. Make sure, of course, that you have a good running car. Make sure your car is properly maintained for any long trips," says Trooper Farley.

The Iowa State Patrol will be out this holiday to ensure the safety of travelers.

"This year, like most of the major holidays, the Iowa State Patrol will be having extra troopers out not only on the highways but, of course, the interstate system starting on Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Sunday night for the full four day holiday," says Trooper Farley.

Helping to keep you and others safe this holiday season.