North Sioux City, SD family is 60th Siouxland family to get Habitat for Humanity house

A Siouxland family received a major gift just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Wako family had their brand new home from Siouxland Habitat for Humanity blessed today.

The family from North Sioux City will be able to move into the home this Wednesday.

The Wako family is the 60th family in Siouxland to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity.

The home dedication featured a candle lighting ceremony, as well as, a prayer.

"So, this is a family that was accepted into our program this Spring and they've been working on their sweat equity hours and finished them very rapidly. They were very excited to get into their home and we're excited to be able to finish the construction and we'll be closing on the home right before Thanksgiving," says Katie Roberts, Executive Director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Carpet and appliances for the home will be put in the home over the next couple of days.