Embattled Husker coach says players deserve 'energy' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Embattled Husker coach says players deserve 'energy'

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Nebraska coach Mike Riley has a 4-7 record this season. Nebraska coach Mike Riley has a 4-7 record this season.
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

There's a lot of interest in this year's Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska, but a lot of it's negative. The Hawkeyes have lost two straight but are still bowl eligible, while the Huskers are just 4-7. But someone will go home happy on Friday.

Nebraska is coming off of a 56-44 loss at Penn State on Saturday. It's the third time this season the Big Red has given up more than 50 points. The Huskers rank 98th in the country in total defense and are three point underdogs.

Many are expecting that this will be the last game for embattled Nebraska coach Mike Riley.

"I think we owe our kids the energy of this preparation," said Riley. "I think for every coach and player in adverse circumstances, you can do a lot for who you are by what you put in and the coaches can lead that so that's what we're trying to do."

Iowa meets with the media on Tuesday. Kickoff is at 3 o'clock on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.