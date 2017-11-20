Embattled Husker coach says players deserve 'energy'

There's a lot of interest in this year's Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska, but a lot of it's negative. The Hawkeyes have lost two straight but are still bowl eligible, while the Huskers are just 4-7. But someone will go home happy on Friday.

Nebraska is coming off of a 56-44 loss at Penn State on Saturday. It's the third time this season the Big Red has given up more than 50 points. The Huskers rank 98th in the country in total defense and are three point underdogs.

Many are expecting that this will be the last game for embattled Nebraska coach Mike Riley.

"I think we owe our kids the energy of this preparation," said Riley. "I think for every coach and player in adverse circumstances, you can do a lot for who you are by what you put in and the coaches can lead that so that's what we're trying to do."

Iowa meets with the media on Tuesday. Kickoff is at 3 o'clock on Friday.