WITCC donates to United Way of Siouxland with pie in the face contest

Western Iowa Tech Community College is getting into the holiday spirit early by giving back.

Students and staff donated money to the United Way of Siouxland by voting for someone at the school to be hit in the face with a pie.

Jars were filled with money at the school to place their vote.

In total, students and staff raised 381 dollars for the cause.

The money will benefit several different organizations across Siouxland.

"A lot of the agencies that are helped can be Beyond the Bell, the Boys and Girls Club, the Boys and Girls Home, you have Girls Incorporated, you have Siouxland Center for Active Generations. You have so many different agencies that are helped with United Way dollars and we know when we pool our money together, we make a great big difference in the community," says Kristie VerMulm, Co-Chair of United Way of Siouxland Campaign.

Western Iowa Tech President's own president Terry Murrell was one of the lucky people to get a pie in the face.