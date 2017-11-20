Cyclones try to beat K-State for the first time in 10 years

Iowa State's Joel Lanning will try to beat Kansas State for the first time on Saturday.

Iowa State is already bowl eligible for the first time in five years, but will try to improve their bowl position when they visit Kansas State Saturday. The Cyclones are 7-4 after winning at Baylor, while the Wildcats are 6-5.

ISU can set a new school record for conference wins with six. The Clones are 4-1 on the road but K-State has won nine straight in the series.

"They don't beat themselves," said senior linebacker Joel Lanning. "They're so consistent with what they do. They just have great confidence in how they play. Their details towards the end of the game just have been better than ours."

"The Kansas State team that we're getting ready to face is a really good team," said sophomore running back David Montgomery. "Very strong up front, very good in the back end of their defense. We just got to play our game."

That's a 2:30 game Saturday. The Cyclones are favored by three points.