Cyclones try to beat K-State for the first time in 10 years - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Cyclones try to beat K-State for the first time in 10 years

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa State's Joel Lanning will try to beat Kansas State for the first time on Saturday. Iowa State's Joel Lanning will try to beat Kansas State for the first time on Saturday.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa State is already bowl eligible for the first time in five years, but will try to improve their bowl position when they visit Kansas State Saturday. The Cyclones are 7-4 after winning at Baylor, while the Wildcats are 6-5.

ISU can set a new school record for conference wins with six. The Clones are 4-1 on the road but K-State has won nine straight in the series.

"They don't beat themselves," said senior linebacker Joel Lanning. "They're so consistent with what they do. They just have great confidence in how they play. Their details towards the end of the game just have been better than ours."

"The Kansas State team that we're getting ready to face is a really good team," said sophomore running back David Montgomery. "Very strong up front, very good in the back end of their defense. We just got to play our game."

That's a 2:30 game Saturday. The Cyclones are favored by three points.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.