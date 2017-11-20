Wave crashes into car ferry causing damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wave crashes into car ferry causing damage

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
(NBC) -

A huge wave crashes cars together on a ferry in Washington Sunday.

Strong winds kick up waves onto a Washington state ferry causing two cars to crash into each other.

Video shot by a ferry passenger shows what happens when a huge wave hits the car deck near the front of the ferry traveling from Friday Harbor to Anacortes.

The wave pushes the car 10 feet backwards, crashing it into the car behind.

The peak gust in Friday Harbor around the time of the ferry was 46 miles per hour.

No injuries were immediately reported.

