BPI receives "about 700" applications for aid from company fund

About 700 current and former employees of Beef Products Incorporated have applied for aid from a company fund created in the wake of BPI's settlement of a defamation lawsuit with ABC News.

Those that applied should be notified about their share of the fund within a few weeks according to BPI's Jennifer Letch.

Beef Products Incorporated is looking to the future of its business and finding ways to restore the core "lean, finely textured beef" business as it had been before 2012.

That year hundreds of employees of BPI were laid off after company officials say ABC News defamed LFTB.

They also closed production facilities in Amarillo, Texas, Garden City, Kansas and BPI's facility that was within the Tyson plant in Waterloo, Iowa.

Now, the Roth family is looking to give back to them through a $10-million fund.

"We're going to do our best to make contact with those 750 employees, both using the addresses that we have on file from them, from their previous employment with us," said Rich Jochum, corporate administrator for BPI.

The fund will involve an application process with help from organizations in the affected communities.

"Things like the length of employment with us, the amount of time that they were unemployed in 2012 following the plant closures and what the real impact of the closures was on each of them individually," said Jochum.

Jochum says this is a move in the positive direction for BPI.

"We certainly hope that we're going to be able to with increased markets for LFTB either through incorporation in products as they were before or with us developing new products of our own that we're going to be able to expand the use of LFTB, which will then give us the ability to open up those other facilities."

And with opening former facilities, bringing in more employees would be a possibility.

"We'd definitely like to be able to re-employ the people who worked for us before," said Jochum. "They're good people. They know what we do, why we do it."

Now the focus continues on rebuilding the business.

The company is in the early stages of the fund.

They will be kicking off the process next month.

Jochum says even if some of BPI's former plants re-open, it is less likely for the Waterloo location.

That's because they've already removed their equipment from that facility.

The Siouxland Chamber is one organization that will be helping facilitate the $10-million dollar fund.

Tuesday, KTIV spoke with chamber president Chris McGowan about the chamber's role in the fund.

"The truly remarkable thing is, that took place five years ago, and so the Roth family and BPI collectively came together and said we're going to try and help those employees who were so good to us and we're going to help them out during this difficult time," said McGowan. "I thought that was extraordinary."