Charges filed in Sioux City-native's murder inside Iowa City bail bond office

A man accused of killing an Iowa City cab driver is now the suspect in the murder of an Iowa City bail bondsman, who was a Sioux City native.

On Monday, Iowa City police and the Johnson County Attorney's Office held a press conference to announce that Curtis Jones is now accused of killing Jonathan Wieseler on April 22 inside the Lederman Bail Bond office in Iowa City. A criminal complaint against Jones said he shot Wieseler in the head with a small firearm during a robbery attempt.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said surveillance video captured Jones driving a vehicle within blocks of the crime scene that evening. Forensic testing identified the DNA of Wieseler co-mingled with Jones on evidence that was seized during a search warrant. One of Wieseler's friends calls Monday's news "bittersweet". "It's been seven months of anticipation and I think there's an expectation that maybe the weight would be lifted off the shoulders and it's really not because the crime still happened," said Adam Santi, Jonathan Wieseler's best friend. "Jon's still gone but we are, this is as positive as it can get."

Jones was already being held in jail, accused of murdering cabbie Rickie Lillie on June 27, two months after Wieseler was killed. That trial is expected to begin in April of 2018.

Jones faces a first degree murder in the death of Wieseler.