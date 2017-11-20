UPDATE: Lincoln, NE police call Neligh, NE native's disappearance "concerning"

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska, say they need the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old woman. Tuesday, investigators say the circumstances of Sydney Loofe's disappearance "are concerning."

Loofe, who is originally from Neligh, Nebraska, was reported missing Thursday, November 16. Police said the last confirmed sighting of Loofe was in Saline County, Nebraska, which is southwest of Lincoln, on Wednesday, November 15. Earlier that day, Loofe sent a friend a Snapchat about being excited for an upcoming date. Friends said they became worried the following day when Loofe didn't show up to her job at Menards in Lincoln.

Since then, police have begun to piece together the days leading up to Loofe's disappearance. "Multiple members of the Lincoln Police Department, including members of our criminal investigation division, have been completing interviews, following a digital footprint, and corresponding with other law enforcement agencies," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister, Lincoln, NE Police Department.

Investigators said Loofe's phone has been shut off. The device was last pinged through her cell phone provider in Wilber, Nebraska, in Saline County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

