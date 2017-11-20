Sioux City City Council discusses regulations on massage therapy

The City of Sioux City believes some local massage therapy institutions are practicing illegal activities behind closed doors and Monday night, they moved to crack down on it.

City councilmembers discussed a proposal to regulate massage therapists across the city.

The city says the goal is to identify businesses that are practicing therapy without certification.

They're also trying to locate institutions involved in prostitution, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

Under regulations, the therapy institutions are subject to a $150 licensing fee and an annual review.

"It's like discrimination for the massage therapists, they haven't done anything," said Kathy Spencer Jensen of Mind and Body Connection and Bio-Chi Institute of Massage Therapy. "They're licensed, they've gone through school, they've done what they needed to do and to lump them into this...nobody else has to do this. Why should our business be this?"

Councilmembers say the ordinance is not meant to punish existing legitimate massage therapy businesses.

They say it provides them more room to monitor the illegal activity.

"We're just trying to weed out the bad ones and this is the way to do it," said Sioux City City Councilmember Rhonda Capron. "If it's illegal, they'll pay the consequence. That's the way it works. It will go through our city legal, so they will have a fine and maybe even lose their license if they even have one."

This was just the first reading of ordinance.

The city is working with business owners to improve the legislation.