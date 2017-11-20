Council moves forward on Sioux City multi-sport complex

Sioux City City Council approved a portion of land for sale for a new multi-sport complex.

HCC Enterprises, LLC announced presented plans for "The Arena" at tonight's council meeting.

The 68,000 sq. ft. facility will provide year-round athletics and host leagues and tournaments.

The new complex will be located just north of the planned Bomgaars Expo Center along S. Lafayette St.

The partners envision the facility as an athletics hub for local and regional sporting events.

"We can no longer afford to fall behind anymore," said HCC Enterprises, LLC Principal Mike Hesse. "To see the sporting academies that these cities have...if Sioux City is going to compete at a high school level going forward, we have to have this complex in our community."

"We're playing catch-up now because there are arenas all over our tri-state area and farther," said Sioux City City Councilmember Rhonda Capron. "We have a lot of people that leave town with their kids every weekend and that should not be happening. We have sports right here."

Hosting high school and collegiate athletics is the company's priority, but they also have plans to bring professional basketball to Sioux City.

The partners are investing $8 million in the project.