Downtown Sioux City lights up for Holiday Lighted Parade

The colors of the season lit up downtown Sioux City tonight.

The annual Holiday Lighted Parade illuminated 4th Street as holiday themed floats, pets, trolleys, and blow-ups took over downtown Sioux City.

There was even a visit from the Fab Four.

Hundreds of people, both young and young at heart, took advantage of the mild temps to spread some holiday cheer.

Many were there to either grab some candy, or wave to some familiar faces riding along the route.

Speaking of familiar faces...one of the most recognizable was Santa himself.

He gave the reindeer the night off and relaxed behind a team of horses, instead.

This team took him to the Sioux City Public Museum where he had the honor of lighting the tree, outside.

From there he went to Santa's House where kids can present him with their wish list.

Santa's House will be open through December 21st.

The community is invited to attend any of the following dates:

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., November 25, December 2, 9, and 16

Sundays: 1 to 5 p.m., November 26, December 3, 10, and 17

Tuesdays: 6 to 8 p.m., November 28, December 5, 12, and 19

Thursdays: 6 to 8 p.m., November 30, December 1, 7, 14, and 21

Proceeds from Santa's House will support important programs such as St. Luke's College scholarships, Caring Clowns, Comfort Care Blankets and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

Admission to Santa's House is free.

Children can visit with Santa, create free holiday craft projects, and listen to Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus and the elves.

After the parade, the "Festival of Trees" opened inside the Ho-Chunk Centre.

Siouxlanders stopped to hear holiday music, while bidding on specially decorated holiday trees.

The trees were donated by local companies, organizations and individuals.

The trees will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. on December 1, at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

The proceeds benefit "Welcome Home", which is an initiative through the Community Action Agency of Siouxland that combines transitional housing and outreach services to get homeless families in Siouxland off the streets.





