Shots fired at car on Sioux City's west side - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Shots fired at car on Sioux City's west side

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City police are investigating a Monday night shooting on the city's west side.

Investigators say, at about 8:00pm, Monday night, police got reports of six or seven shots fired in the 700 block of Isabella Street.

A short time later, three people reported to police that an unknown suspect walked up to their car, and opened fire. The car was hit, but no one in the car was hurt.

A bullet casing was found at the scene, but the suspect got away.

Police say the witnesses couldn't give them a description of the suspect, but they don't believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information, you should contact Sioux City police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.