Shots fired at car on Sioux City's west side

Sioux City police are investigating a Monday night shooting on the city's west side.

Investigators say, at about 8:00pm, Monday night, police got reports of six or seven shots fired in the 700 block of Isabella Street.

A short time later, three people reported to police that an unknown suspect walked up to their car, and opened fire. The car was hit, but no one in the car was hurt.

A bullet casing was found at the scene, but the suspect got away.

Police say the witnesses couldn't give them a description of the suspect, but they don't believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information, you should contact Sioux City police.