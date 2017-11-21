UPDATE: Curtis Jones accused of killing Iowa City bail bondsman

A judge has set bond at $1-million for the man accused of the murder of a Sioux City-native, in Iowa City, last spring.

41-year-old Curtis Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the death of bail bondsman Jonathan Wieseler. Wieseler was shot in the head while Jones allegedly tried to rob him inside Lederman Bail Bonds, in Iowa City, in April.

Police say Jones was caught on surveillance video near the scenes.

Jones is also charged in the murder of an Iowa City cab driver, in June.

If convicted of first-degree murder in Iowa, Jones would serve a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole.

Previous:

A man accused of killing an Iowa City cab driver is now the suspect in the murder of an Iowa City bail bondsman.

On Monday, Iowa City police and the Johnson County Attorney's Office held a press conference to announce that Curtis Jones is now accused of killing Jonathan Wieseler on April 22. A criminal complaint against Jones said he shot Wieseler in the head with a small firearm during a robbery attempt.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said surveillance video captured Jones driving a vehicle within blocks of the crime scene that evening. Forensic testing identified the DNA of Wieseler co-mingled with Jones on evidence that was seized during a search warrant.

Jones was already being held in jail, accused of murdering cabbie Rickie Lillie on June 27, two months after Wieseler was killed. That trial is expected to begin in April of 2018.

Jones faces a first-degree murder in the death of Wieseler.

Previous:

Police are releasing the autopsy results in a homicide investigation.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s office says the cause of 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler's death was the result of a gunshot wound. They are ruling this dead a homicide.

Iowa City Police are still asking for an information regarding this case. If you have information, call Investigator Mike Smithey directly at 319-356-5452.

The Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).

Previous:

Police are investigating the death of an Iowa City man as a homicide.

Brian Vakulskas, a Sioux City lawyer, and longtime friend confirms Jonathan Wieseler is the man who was found dead.

Police were called to Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City late Sunday morning where they found the body.

Wieseler was a bail bondsman at that location.

At this point, police have not said how they believe Wieseler was killed but they did say they could tell he had experienced trauma.

Police continue to search for the person responsible for his death.

Iowa City officers could be seen searching everything from trash cans to storm drains on Monday.

The scene is located directly across the street from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and within a half mile of the University of Iowa campus.

We spoke with a student who lives just a few doors down from the scene.

"It's a little nerve racking knowing that like even though you live right across from the police station that like something like this could happen," says Dylan Marks.

A KWWL crew also spotted officers searching near the river a few blocks away from the scene.

Vakulskas says Jonathan was a man who never had anything harsh to say about anybody, he says it's hard not knowing what happened to him.

He tells us Jonathan was engaged to be married in June and his bachelor party was planned for this coming weekend in Vegas.

Adam Santi gave KTIV's sister station, KWWL a statement, saying he was emotionally unable to speak. Santi was supposed to be Wiseler's best man in his wedding.

"Jon Wieseler was a kind and gentle man. He has been my best friend for 15 years. He was smart and had a great sense of humor. He was generous, sincere, thoughtful, loyal and sentimental. He leaves behind a host of friends and family that are in utter shock. I grieve my friend and I grieve the amazing future he will not get the opportunity to see," he wrote.



Police are asking anyone with information, particularly between 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:11 Sunday morning to call them at 319-356-6800.