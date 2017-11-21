President Trump lays out his agenda that starts with tax reform

The turkeys have arrived - staying in a luxury Washington, D.C. hotel - awaiting a presidential pardon today.

But first: a major shift in US policy on North Korea: "The United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. Should have happened a long time ago," declared President Donald Trump.

This move makes it easier to impose sanctions. "North Korea has repeatedly sponsored acts of international terrorism including assassinations on foreign soil," said the president.

The Secretary of State insists it's part of a peaceful pressure campaign. "We still hope for diplomacy and this is- the timing of this is just one of us concluding the process," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holiday, President Trump is laying out his agenda: healthcare, infrastructure and welfare reform, but first - taxes.

Senators are concerned the biggest tax cut in history could swell the deficit, put small businesses at a disadvantage, and raise health premiums if the plan gets rid of the mandate to buy insurance.

It's all still up for discussion with the next vote scheduled after Thanksgiving and a Christmas deadline to get it done.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.