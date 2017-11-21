In a Thanksgiving tradition, President Trump pardons Drumstick

President Donald Trump continued a White House tradition today pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

President Trump was joined by First Lady Melania and their son Barron, as he pardoned Drumstick.

The president was also kind enough to spare Drumstick's alternate Wishbone.

The two turkeys will now live out their lives at Virginia Tech University at a place called Gobbler's Rest, alongside their predecessors Tater and Tot, pardoned by President Obama last year.

Trump joked about his habit of revoking President Obama's executive actions saying that Tater and Tot's pardons cannot be revoked.

President Trump said, "This Thursday as we give thanks to our cherished loved ones, let us also renew our bonds of trust, loyalty and affection between our fellow citizens as members of a proud national family of Americans."

It's time to pardon the turkeys.

It's been a presidential tradition for 70-years and today President Trump will make the pardon of the year.

This is "Drumstick" and "Wishbone."

One of them will meet the president and received a pardon.

It's likely one of the least controversial moves a president can make...

And it's one kids especially enjoy.

The ceremonial reprieve is somewhat short-lived, as the life expectancy of a male "large white" turkey is about three years.