First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron welcomed the official White House Christmas Tree.

A horse drawn wagon arrived in front of the north portico Monday afternoon with a 19-and-a-half foot balsam fir from Wisconsin.

The Chapman family, owners of Silent Night Evergreens, had the honor of presenting the tree.

They were winners of an annual contest sponsored by the national Christmas Tree association which has provided the official White House Christmas Tree since 1966.

The tree will now be placed in the blue room and adorned with decorations.

This will be the trump family's first holiday season in the White House.