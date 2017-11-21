Crews continue to make progress on Keystone pipeline leak

TransCanada says it is making progress cleaning up 210,000 gallons that leaked out of its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota Thursday.

Some nearby residents aren't worried others say they saw it coming.

Don Tischer, a resident said, "It's nothing that won't be taken care of efficiently and good."

Retired farmer Don Tischer is a pipeline supporter.

Tischer said, "I'm not going to live long enough to not need gas and oil and fuel. And this is the safest, the most economical way of transporting it."

He hopes people understand that accidents happen.

Tischer said, "Everything leaks. I bet you've had leaks in your apartment or your houses. It happens. It's leaks and you can't get away from it and you fix it the best you as quick as you can and go on about life."

Down the road, Kent Moeckly says he was hesitant from day one.

Kent Moeckly, a resident said, "Thin wall, high pressure, hazardous liquid pipeline and then slamming it in the way they did putting cement weights on it to hold it down in the water that they were putting it in in the trenches, they said how can something like this not happen."

TransCanada says the clean-up is going smoothly so far.

Jaquelynn Benson, a TransCanada representative said, "We are currently pulling in all major equipment and now have all of that on site including backhoes, dozers and trucks and HVACs, and then we're beginning to get into the original source of the site and starting to remove oil."

As their work continues, TransCanada's crews say they are grateful for the help from area restaurants and hotels.

Benson said, "We cannot not stress enough how thankful we are for the cooperation of the local communities with specifically yes providing us with different types of amenities and food on site as well for all the members who are working here safely."

And Tischer says people worried about the spill should relax.

Tischer said, "Don't worry, it's no problem for humans or animals or livestock or anything else. Sure it's gonna smell a little bit, but a lot of things smell."

TransCanada doubled the number of workers helping clean-up to 150 Monday.

The company is still investigating what caused the leak.