Blustery and bitter Tuesday across the region

We started off the workweek mild across the region but some big changes are arriving today thanks to a cold front. Much colder air will begin to work in behind it and we could even see a sprinkle or flurry early this morning as it continues to push south. Temperatures will be falling through the day with upper 30s this morning with afternoon highs near freezing expected. High pressure does quickly build in on its heels so we're looking at a good amount of sunshine for the daytime hours. Skies remain clear tonight which will help our lows really plummet into the teens and potentially single digits across NE Siouxland. Make sure you today into Wednesday.

A warming trend then begins to take shape into Thanksgiving with highs climbing back above 50° under mostly sunny skies. Travel is looking good for the holiday as well as anyone expected to travel this weekend. Black Friday will be even warmer with highs climbing much above average, into the 60s throughout parts of the viewing area. A cold front then moves in late in the day Friday and that will cool us down for the weekend but I'm not expecting any precipitation out of this boundary either. We'll see a little more cloud cover Saturday and Sunday with temps falling back into the 40s. Another warm front then lifts in to start the last week of November with temps rising back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer