Akron-Westfield students pack 60,000 meals to send overseas

Students from the Akron-Westfield School District spent their day packing meals for Meals of the Heartland.

The students are aiming to pack 60,000 meals to send overseas to help feed the needy.

They put dry ingredients which consist of soybeans, rice, vegetables, vitamins, and minerals.

Each packaged bag can hold roughly six meals.

The Akron Westfield Future Farmers of America sponsored the event, and tell us that all of the ingredients were produced regionally. "All of the ingredients came from the Midwest, so it is families like ours that are providing all of the ingredients to send today," said Laken Mullinix, Akron-Westfield FFA President.

The ingredients being from farmers around the Midwest show the Future Farmers of America the kind of impact they can have around the world, and they tell us that they know they are making a difference in someones life especially as Thanksgiving approaches. "It's pretty special because you get to think about all of the people you could be helping and you could be saving their lives as this may be the only meal they get today," said Aaron Hartman, Akron-Westfield FFA Secretary. "Doing this for hunger shows these little kids how much this is going to, it shows these hungry people how much we care about them," said Brendan Kroksh, Akron-Westfield FFA Vice President.

The meals are distributed to 18 countries around the world, and most recently Meals of The Heartland has sent over seven-million meals to those affected by hurricanes in Texas, and Puerto Rico.