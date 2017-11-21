Former Spencer, Iowa, pastor found guilty of sexual exploitation released early

A former Spencer, Iowa, pastor sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual exploitation by a counselor in May, is out of prison tonight.

Kevin Grimes plead guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation by a counselor related to his time at the Spencer, Iowa 'Dream Center'.

A Clay County District Court judge amended Grimes' prison sentence, citing Grimes' family and financial circumstances as well as his criminal record and social history.

Grimes has been placed on probation, must register as a sex offender and complete an offender treatment program.

Court documents say, from 2011 to 2016, Grimes engaged in a pattern of conduct to engage in sexual conduct with four emotionally dependent clients.

Grimes was also accused of engaging in sex acts with one victim on two separate occasions.