As people start to shop for toys, a research group releases its list of dangerous toys

As you're shopping this holiday season, a consumer group wants you to be mindful of dangerous toys that are still on store shelves nationwide.

In its 32nd annual "Trouble in Toyland" report, the US public interest research group reveals that despite recent progress, consumers must still be wary when shopping for children's gifts.

Among its findings on store shelves, some fidget spinners containing dangerously high levels of lead and several toys containing small parts but not featuring a warning label - that's a major choking hazard.

The group is also warning of data-collecting toys that may violate privacy and could become a target for hackers, excessively noisy toys, toys with batteries that can overheat and catch fire and small magnets that can be deadly when ingested.

Mike Litt, the U.S. PIRG Consumer Campaign Director said, "The message today is clear, we need to protect our youngest consumers from dangerous toys and parents and consumers need to watch out for common hazards when shopping for these toys."

Parents can find the group's list of unsafe toys, as well as tips for safe toy shopping, at toysafetytips.org.

