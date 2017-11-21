Turkey Trouble? Call Butterball! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Turkey Trouble? Call Butterball!

When Americans sit down at the Thanksgiving table, 88% of them will be feasting on turkey. To make the perfect bird, everyone from novices to skilled chefs may need a little help.

Luckily, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help.

"This year, just for the season we're open, we'll take about 100,000 calls and then you can also text us.  We're on social media, so we'll reach millions of consumers," said Sue Smith, co-director of Butterball Turkey Talk-line.    
 
Over 50 experts are standing by, November through December, to make sure every turkey goes smoothly from the store, to the kitchen, to the Thanksgiving table.    

If you need some advice for cooking any and all brands of Turkey, through December 24 you can call 1-800-Butterball or text 844-877-3456.

