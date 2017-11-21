Norfolk Catholic wins Class C1 championship game

Norfolk Catholic finished a perfect season by beating Boone Central/Newman Grove, 35-0, in the Class C1 championship game on Tuesday. It's Norfolk Catholic's tenth state title, a Nebraska high school record.

Norfolk Catholic took the lead in the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nate Brungardt to Jack Marsden for a 7-0 lead. Dylan Kautz added a two-yard touchdown run and the Knights led 14-0 at the half.

Kautz added a 50-yard TD run on Norfolk Catholic's first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and added a fourth quarter run to increased the lead to 28-0. Kautz ran for 193 of the Knights' 256 total yards, 230 of which came on the ground. Evan Smith added the final score late the game.

"It's special, there's no doubt about that," said head coach Jeff Bellar. "Me having more wins than anybody else, that was a big game for us, but again, it was our kids and all of our people. This one says that we're doing things right, and we're continuing to do things, and we can do it more than one time and keep going. So it's huge for us."

"Ever since July, we've been working for this, and it's awesome," said junior Dylan Kautz. "Representing all the teams that played before you, and being able to be a part of the one to get to 10, it feels great."

Norfolk Catholic finishes 13-0. Bellar, who has a state-record 349 wins, said after the game that he will continue to coach.