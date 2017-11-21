Police say man charged with murdering his grandfather has been brought back to Siouxland

A man charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson is in Sioux County Jail tonight.



Rock Valley Police Chief Monte Warburton says 19-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. arrived in the jail shortly after midnight Tuesday.



He was arrested on November 8 in Utah and had been held there since then.



Rodriguez Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson after authorities found a Rock Valley man dead inside a home on October 29.



Chief Warburton said the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to 1416 15th Street for a house fire.



Upon arrival, firefighters found a portion of the home on fire and they were told a man was still inside.



Firefighters put out the fire and found 84-year-old Luis Luevanos dead inside the home with stab wounds prior to the house being set on fire.



After an investigation, authorities learned Rodriguez Jr. was Luevanos's grandson and he'd been living in the house and had traveled to Utah after the fire.



Department of Criminal Investigation agents traveled to Utah and interviewed Rodriguez Jr.



Chief Warburton said Rodriguez Jr. "made admissions to stabbing his grandfather and intentionally setting the fire afterward."





