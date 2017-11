Tyson Foods will contribute $100,000 to local efforts to help the hungry, the less fortunate, and immigrants in Siouxland.

Tuesday, Tyson Foods announced a $100,000 grant to the Siouxland Community Foundation. The donation will fund nonprofit capacity building program.

The goal is to enhance training, and bolster the ability of hunger relief organizations to operate effectively.

The Siouxland Community Foundation partnered with LaSalle University to deliver an eight-month program. Up to a dozen nonprofits will receive 50 hours of instruction, coaching and problem-based consulting services.

The program targets nonprofits that focus on immigrant services, hunger relief, adult education and language services.