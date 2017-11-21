Memorial March panels spark conversations about Native American children in foster care

The 15th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children is meant to spark conversation about Native American children taken out of their communities, and placed into the foster care system.

Memorial March co-founder Frank LaMere says things have changed over the last 15 years.

"What we have with DHS now is a true picture of where we're at with them and I want to say that our numbers are extremely high with regard to relative placement. Our issues, in the beginning, had to do with taking Native children from their homes and putting them in environments with they're with their own families and DHS in Woodbury County, the state of Iowa wants to do that and, I think they've done it very successfully," says Frank LaMere, Memorial March to Honor Lost children co-founder.

On Tuesday, activists, students and community leaders gathered at Briar Cliff University to listen to speakers about the issues these children face.

Local agencies who can help families in their time of need were also on hand.

The conversations are meant to show the need for Native American families to help foster Native American children in the foster care system.

"It goes a long way in being part of the solution, part of helping things progress, validating that things have happened in the past, I think is a good way of healing," says keynote speaker Kathleen Brown-Rice

For Briar Cliff University senior LaShawna Moyle, the conversations are leaving a lasting impact on her.

They're teaching her lessons she can use later on in her career as a social worker.

"We need to look at everybody as an individual. We've got to stop labeling and classifying everybody based on where they come from or how they look, what kind of job they have. We actually have to go to that person and meet them where they are and, that is what I've taken from these conferences," says LaShawna Moyle, BCU Senior.

Helping to raise awareness, and improve engagement, for Native American families involved in the foster care system.

Four days worth of events culminates tomorrow with the Memorial March to Honor Lost Children.

Community members are invited to walk from the War Eagle Monument to the Sioux City Public Museum.

The walk starts at War Eagle at 7:30 a.m.

The walkers will make several stops along the way including Jackson Recovery, the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, and Woodbury County Courthouse.

The march was established 15-years ago to memorialize three young Native children, and others, who lost their lives in foster care.