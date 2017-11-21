KTIV Announces New Evening Anchor Stella Daskalakis

KTIV News 4 is pleased to announce that Stella Daskalakis will be joining the station in December. Stella will be anchoring KTIV’s “News 4 Live at Five,” “News 4 at Six” and “News 4 at Ten” with Matt Breen.

Stella Daskalakis is an experienced, award-winning broadcast journalist who has worked in Seattle, Salt Lake City, Eugene, Oregon, Topeka, Kansas and Billings, Montana. Her career includes a wide range of newsroom roles, including assignment desk, reporting and news anchoring.

“We are very excited to have Stella join us at KTIV,” said KTIV Station Manager, Bridget Breen. “Stella has a strong news background that fits well with our talented and dedicated team of journalists. We’re looking forward to our viewers getting to know her better and see why she is such a great fit for Siouxland’s News Channel.”

Beyond broadcast news, Stella is also an instructor of public speaking. She has been a certified facilitator/trainer for the Anti-Defamation League’s “A World of Difference Institute” since May 2006. She also has served as an emcee for numerous events and is a certified group fitness instructor. She has a strong interest in music, having studied voice, piano and viola. She is fluent in Greek and has studied French, Spanish and German.