Alcohol is banned on the Pine Ridge Reservation, and since May beer sales have been banned in Whiteclay.

The village faced criticism for fueling alcohol-related problems on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The fall out from those problems is still being faced on the reservation.

"Even though Whiteclay is finally closed, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is something that has been generationally caused by the beer sales in Whiteclay and there is a need to have services, there's a need to educate people and have the correct addiction services for people that have been prenatally exposed to alcohol," says social worker Nora Boesm.

Boesm says the lack of detox services available to those on the Pine Ridge Reservation is also causing problems.