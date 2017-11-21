A chilly night lies ahead

Cold temperatures and a bitter wind moved into Siouxland today leaving highs around 30 but wind chills throughout the day were only in the teens.

We have a chilly night ahead with low temperatures dipping into the low teens.

We'll start to warm a little better by Wednesday afternoon in what will be the beginning of a warming trend that will continue into Friday.

Highs for Thanksgiving Day are expected to be near 50 degree sunder a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

The wind is going to pick up on Friday but high temperatures head upward with highs near 60 degrees.

Cooler weather moves in for the weekend but we'll still be around average with highs in the upper 40s.

We'll continue our quiet streak of weather into the beginning of next week with highs in the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday as we continue to look at a precipitation-free 7-day forecast.