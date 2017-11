Students at West High School took part in an event to raise awareness on human trafficking.

The Red Sand Project is the brainchild of Molly Gochman, an experimental artist based in New York.

The event was planned by Sarah Waldner and STAHT founder Payton Beaumier. Siouxland Teens Against Human Trafficking is a group who's mission is to raise awareness and educate others about human trafficking and the vulnerabilities that cause the issue.

During the event, over 300 students filled cracks in front of West High School with red sand. The sand represents not letting anyone slip though the cracks in the battle against human trafficking.