Japan seeing unseasonable snow and cold

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
A cold snap continued in Japan today (Tuesday) with some Japan Sea coastal areas hit by unseasonably heavy snowfall.

People in Aomori City were busy removing snow because of an incessant blizzard.

November's 14-point-six inches of snowfall in Aomori is a four-year high.

Highlands in Yamagata and Niigata prefectures saw unseasonably high snowfall of more than 11-point-eight inches.

In the meantime, various parts of western Japan had the coldest morning this season.

The first frost was observed in Saga and Miyazaki prefectures in the southernmost main island of Kyushu as well as in Kochi and Shizuoka, western Japan.

In the capital Tokyo, the sky was blue but the temperature did not go up beyond 53 degrees (Fahrenheit) during the daytime, an average mid-December temperature.

This November cold snap is expected to persist according to weathermen.

