A northeast Nebraska school was honored, Tuesday, with a very special distinction. Pender Elementary School was named as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

Over 500 people were in attendance for the announcement at the Heese Event Center, in Pender.

Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska State Senator Joni Albrecht and Miss Nebraska Allison Tietjen were among the many guests at today's announcement.

Of the approximately 140,000 schools across the United States, Pender Elementary School was one of the 342 schools nationwide to receive the recognition.