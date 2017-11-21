Time capsule shows unique items from a century ago

History doesn't give up its secrets easily.



To crack open the capsule that contained pieces of Sioux City's past, workers tried several tools before finally opening the capsule placed in the courthouse cornerstone in 1916.



Notes gave a clue as to what was inside.



But some things weren't clear.



"The condition of what was in there and things like 'various coins and photographs' as a descriptor." said Jeremy Taylor, Board of Supervisors.



The contents turned out to be one of a kind.



"From the ten or so photographs that were in that time capsule I was only familiar with one other copy that I've ever seen before. The other nine or ten or so were completely new images to me." said Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager.



The capsule also held newspapers dating back to the late 1870s, including some printed in German.



Coins were also removed that represented major past events such as the Panama-California Exposition.



"It was fun to see historians and curators really marveling at the treasure trove of all that was in really a small metal box." said Taylor.



"It's a slice of Sioux City at that time. It really shows what we looked like and how we've hopefully progressed in the last 102 years." said Munson.



The items will be cleaned and cataloged before being put on display at the Sioux City Public Museum. They'll move back to the courthouse, in May, for the building's centennial celebration.