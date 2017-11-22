Iowa Air National Guard members return home for the holidays

Some members of the Iowa Air National Guard will spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families, after all.

Members of the 132nd Iowa Air National Guard unit touched down in Sioux City, Tuesday night. They couldn't land in their native Des Moines, so a KC-135 tanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing dropped them off in Sioux City.

The unit served side-by-side with members of the 185th in San Juan, Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Every member of this relief effort volunteered after seeing the conditions on the island. After two months of helping in Puerto Rico, the airmen they had achieved their goals of assisting in recovery efforts. "They were thankful for us, but at the same time er were thankful for them because we went down there and we were embraced with open arms, even under dire circumstances that they're going through," said says SMSgt Rick Day, 132nd Iowa Air National Guard. "They welcomed us in, they made sure we were taken care of as well, even though we were down there to take care of them."

The members of the 132nd were thankful for the help from the 185th, and its transportation crew, for getting them back to Iowa. They were expected to be back in Des Moines, Tuesday night.