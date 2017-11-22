US Navy aircraft crashes

The US Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

The USS Ronald Reagan is in the Western Pacific as the US and Japan conducted naval exercises earlier this month.

Right now Japan's defense minister says eight crew members have been recovered and are in good condition and are on board the USS Ronald Reagan.

The search continues for the other three missing personnel.

The Navy said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash happened today.

The names of the crew and passengers are not being released at this time.

The Navy says the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.