David Cassidy dies at 67

(NBC News) -

Seventies teen heart throb and sitcom star David Cassidy died Tuesday in a Florida hospital.

The teen idol played "Keith Partridge" for four seasons on the sitcom, "The Partridge Family," based on the real-life family band, the Cowsills.

After the TV show ended, Cassidy toured the world singing the show's hits to audiences of screaming teenaged girls.

By the time he reached his mid-twenties, Cassidy's stardom had faded, and he says he struggled with alcohol to cope.

A close family friend revealed last week that Cassidy had been hospitalized with organ failure and needed a liver transplant.

David Cassidy was 67-years-old.

