Starbucks has a new hot chocolate beverage, made with the non-dairy milk alternative, almond milk.

It's called the Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa.

It's made with steamed almond milk, mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup, topped with whipped cream and a crunchy brulee topping.

The new beverage is available now at participating Starbucks stores in the US and Canada.